Where and when to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Australia Eid al-Adha holds great importance for Muslims as it signifies the Day of Sacrifice, that is the culmination of Hajj. This annual journey to Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia is mandatory for physically and financially capable men and women to undertake at least once in their lifetime. In this feature story, discover the various locations within your state or city where you can partake in the celebrations of Eid al-Adha.