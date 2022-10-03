Why temporary visa holders have protested across the country?

An analysis by the Migrant Workers Centre paints a grim picture of the quest by new migrants to make Australia truly their own home.



LISTEN TO Report finds there has been a six-fold increase in the number of bridging visa holders...with the processing time for the 887 sub-class skilled regional visa doubling to two years. 04:28 Play Those applying for the 186 employer-sponsored visa are waiting around a year while the centre's chief executive Matt Kunkel says those on 189 skilled independent visas face a 39-month wait time to become a permanent resident.





Read More here .



