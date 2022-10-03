Why temporary visa holders have protested across the country?

A report by the Migrant Workers Centre has found in some categories the processing wait has doubled over the past four years. Temporary visa holders have protested across the country over excessive wait times for permanent residency.

Campaigners rally against visa delays (SBS).jpg
An analysis by the Migrant Workers Centre paints a grim picture of the quest by new migrants to make Australia truly their own home.
Report finds there has been a six-fold increase in the number of bridging visa holders...with the processing time for the 887 sub-class skilled regional visa doubling to two years.

Those applying for the 186 employer-sponsored visa are waiting around a year while the centre's chief executive Matt Kunkel says those on 189 skilled independent visas face a 39-month wait time to become a permanent resident.

