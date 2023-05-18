House to Home: How to set priorities when buying a home?
Source: Moment RF / Radoslav Zilinsky/Getty Images
When thinking about buying a house there are many things to consider. What is the best location? How much space can I afford? Is an outdoors areas necessary? Is there off street parking? Some of these factors are personal preferences, but there are some important things to consider when buying a home. In this episode of "House to Home" we speak to housing experts and home buyers as they share their views on what the real priorities should be when buying a home.
