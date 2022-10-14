Personality of the Month

Personality of the month : Legendary artist Uzma Gillani unveils her personal story

Uzma Gillani is one of the most verstile artist of Pakistani showbiz

Published 14 October 2022 at 4:31pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:35pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS

Renowned TV artist Uzma Geelani is sharing her untold story behind the glamorous world of showbiz in a podcast series. Listen first episode of personality of the month.

