Á Châu ngày nay: Chính quyền quân sự Myanmar kéo dài tình trạng khẩn cấp thêm 6 tháng

A woman hold her family member upon her release from the Insein Correctional Department in Yangon. The Myanmar military declared an amnesty for more than 7,500 detainees nationwide as part of the commemoration of the Full Moon Day of Waso. Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi received pardons on five out of 19 charges, reducing her 33-year sentence by six years, while former president Win Myint had two of his charges pardoned, resulting in a reduced jail sentence. (Photo by Aung Thu / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAPIMAGE