Á Châu ngày nay: Philippines và Trung Quốc đồng ý với các biện pháp quản lý về tranh chấp hàng hải

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after reviewing an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 4, 2023. Marcos expressed willingness to revive failed negotiations for joint oil exploration with China in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. Credit: Shen Hong/AP/AAP IMAGE