Anthony Blinken ở Israel: “Hãy xoa dịu căng thẳng thay vì châm thêm mồi lửa”

epa10440346 US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, 30 January 2023. Blinken arrived in Israel coming from Egypt as part of a three-day visit in the Middle East to promote peace and security in the region. He is also expected to visit Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL Credit: DEBBIE HILL / POOL/EPA