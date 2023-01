Cảnh sát Ý bắt được tên trùm xã hội đen khét tiếng sau ba thập niên

PALERMO, ITALY - JANUARY 16: A woman seen holding the legendary photo of Tony Gentile representing Giovanni Falcone and Paoo Borsellino. The Chief Prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio De Lucia e and Carabinieriâs special forces (ROS, Raggruppamento Operativo Speciale) di Palermo held a conference at the Carabinieri headquarter in Palermo, Italy on January 16, 2023, to explain the details of the arrest of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images