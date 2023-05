Cổ vật hiếm của tổ tiên thổ dân Tasmania quay lại sau 200 năm

A unique Aboriginal red ochred necklace, believed to be the only of its kind in the world, on display at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, in Hobart Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A significant Aboriginal ancestral object, a red ochred necklace believed to be at least 190 year old, has returned to lutruwita/Tasmania on loan from a museum in America. (AAP Image/Ethan James) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / ETHAN JAMES/AAPIMAGE