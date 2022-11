Cơ quan Vũ trụ Châu u lựa chọn phi hành gia từ nguồn gốc đa dạng

(From L) European Space Agency's British astronaut Major Tim Peake, ESA Astronaut Class of 2022 Meganne Christian, ESA's British astronaut John McFall and ESA Astronaut Class of 2022 Irish Rosemary Coogan pose during a ceremony to unveil the European Space Agency five new class of career astronauts in Paris on November 23, 2022. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images