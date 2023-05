Cựu Thủ tướng Pakistan được thả: Tòa án phán quyết vụ bắt giữ là 'bất hợp pháp'

epa10621192 Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan celebrate after the country's top court ordered his release, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. Pakistan's supreme court ordered the release of Khan two days after his arrest. Khan was held by the paramilitary troopers on 09 May from a court complex in the capital, sparking violent protests with clashes between his supporters and police that claimed at least eight lives. The former prime minister, who faces several corruption and terrorism charges, was taken into custody in a graft case relating to alleged financial malpractices in setting up a multi-million dollar university project trust in the eastern Punjab province. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB 15965 Source: EPA / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA