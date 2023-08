Lễ hội Garma mang ý nghĩa gì?

Dancers are seen during the evening ceremonial Bungul at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Sunday, July 31, 2022. The push to get an Indigenous voice in federal parliament is expected to be a key theme at this weekend’s Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING; inset: Top: Indu Balachandran, Middle: Dr Iyngaranathan Selvaratnam; Bottom: Vishinthra Mahendran Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE