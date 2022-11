Quốc hội Âu Châu tuyên bố Nga là quốc gia bảo trợ khủng bố

epa10323853 A part of the city is less lit in the residential area of Chisinau during a reduction of energy consumption following power outages, Chisinau, Moldova, 23 November 2022. Moldova faces an energy crisis after massive power outages in the capital and across the country, following Russia's bombing of the Ukrainian energy system in the afternoon of 23 November. EPA/DUMITRU DORU Source: EPA / DUMITRU DORU/EPA