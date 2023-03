Thủ tướng Israel Netanyahu hoãn kế hoạch cải tổ tư pháp

Anti government demonstrators block streets and clash with police during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Netanyahu has delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan after a wave of mass protests. The Israeli leader said said he wanted "to avoid civil war" by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Source: AP / Oded Balilty/AP