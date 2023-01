Tưởng niệm 20 năm vụ cháy rừng kinh hoàng ở Canberra

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: The 74 inch telescope at the historic Mt Stromlo Observatory built in 1922 lays gutted by the bushfires on January 20, 2003 in Canberra, Australia. Four people were killed and 400 homes destroyed when the fires being fought on five fronts swept through the nations capital. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images