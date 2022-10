Ứng cử viên cánh hữu dẫn đầu cuộc tranh cử tổng thống mới của Slovenia

Right-wing former Roreign Minister and candidate for a president Anze Logar talks to the media after presidential election in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The populist opposition politician, former Foreign Minister Logar, led opinion polls heading into the election, but none of the contenders appeared set to win more than half of the ballots. That means a runoff vote likely will be held in three weeks featuring the two best-placed candidates. (AP Photo) Source: AP / AP