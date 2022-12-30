Văn nghệ cuối tuần: Auld Land Syne

Auld Lang Syne có nghĩa là 'Cũ từ lâu', hay 'Vì lợi ích của thời xưa'. Bài hát nói về hai người bạn đi uống rượu sau một thời gian dài xa cách. Những lời này được viết bởi nhà thơ người Scotland Robert Burns vào năm 1788, nhưng chính Burns đã tiết lộ vào thời điểm sáng tác nó rằng ông đã ghi lại những câu thơ của một ông già trong chuyến du hành của mình. Nhưng có một bản ballad trước đó của James Watson, tên là 'Old Long Syne' lưu hành từ năm 1711.





Auld Lang Syne



Should auld acquaintance be forgot,



and never brought to mind?



Should auld acquaintance be forgot,



and auld lang syne?





CHORUS:



For auld lang syne, my jo, for auld lang syne, we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne. And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp!



and surely I’ll be mine!



And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,



for auld lang syne.





CHORUS



We twa hae run about the braes,



and pu’d the gowans fine;



But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,



sin auld lang syne.





CHORUS



We twa hae paidl’d i' the burn,



frae morning sun till dine;



But seas between us braid hae roar’d



sin auld lang syne.





CHORUS



And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!



and gie's a hand o’ thine!



And we’ll tak a right gude-willy waught,

