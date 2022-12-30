SBS Việt ngữ

Văn nghệ cuối tuần: Auld Land Syne

SBS Việt ngữ

1_auldlangsyne.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 4 hours ago at 4:17pm
By Tuấn Tôn
Source: SBS

Hai bản nhạc mà VNCT hôm nay giới thiệu đến quý thính giả có thể nói đã nổi tiếng nhất hành tinh và đã luôn ngự trị trong tâm trí của người yêu nhạc trên toàn thế giới, mỗi dịp năm mới đến, đó là: "Auld lang syne" dân ca Scotland và "Happy New Year" của ban nhạc ABBA Thụy Điển.

Published 30 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 4 hours ago at 4:17pm
By Tuấn Tôn
Source: SBS
Auld Lang Syne có nghĩa là 'Cũ từ lâu', hay 'Vì lợi ích của thời xưa'. Bài hát nói về hai người bạn đi uống rượu sau một thời gian dài xa cách. Những lời này được viết bởi nhà thơ người Scotland Robert Burns vào năm 1788, nhưng chính Burns đã tiết lộ vào thời điểm sáng tác nó rằng ông đã ghi lại những câu thơ của một ông già trong chuyến du hành của mình. Nhưng có một bản ballad trước đó của James Watson, tên là 'Old Long Syne' lưu hành từ năm 1711.

Auld Lang Syne
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
and auld lang syne?

CHORUS:
For auld lang syne, my jo, for auld lang syne, we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne. And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp!
and surely I’ll be mine!
And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.

CHORUS
We twa hae run about the braes,
and pu’d the gowans fine;
But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,
sin auld lang syne.

CHORUS
We twa hae paidl’d i' the burn,
frae morning sun till dine;
But seas between us braid hae roar’d
sin auld lang syne.

CHORUS
And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!
and gie's a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll tak a right gude-willy waught,
for auld lang syne.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vietnamese news bulletin

Bản tin thời sự 30-12-2022

lam vuon mua he main photo.jpg

Góc vườn của tôi: Chăm cây mùa hè

israel 1.jpg

Ông Netanyahu đứng đầu tân chính phủ cánh hữu ở Israel

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

Huyền thoại bóng đá Pele ra đi vĩnh viễn