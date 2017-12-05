New research suggests interventions that target a child's behavioural issues will benefit their sleep.

In not so good news for parents, an Australian study has shown children who experience sleep problems will also have behavioural issues and a child that acts out is more like to experience poor sleep.

Researchers at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute examined the two-way relationship between sleep problems and behavioural difficulties in almost 5000 preschoolers about to start school from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children.

Study participants were followed up five times from ages four to five and 12-13 years.

Senior author Dr Jon Quach says the results found sleep problems, such as night-waking and an inability to sleep alone, and poor behaviour were related to each other over time.

"Worse outcomes in one led to problems in the other, and vice versa," said Dr Quach.

The strongest relationship between these two outcomes was found in the preschool-to-school transition period.

Sleep problems were also associated with poorer outcomes in emotional difficulties, but the researchers found no evidence emotional problems led to poor sleep.

Dr Quach says interventions should target kids' behavioural problems to benefit sleep.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.