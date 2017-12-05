Reports of the death of cash may have been greatly exaggerated, the RBA says.

With the demand for physical cash in many countries actually growing, Australia's journey to one day becoming a cashless society is likely to be a slow one, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

RBA assistant governor Lindsay Boulton says that while cash may eventually be supplanted by mobile payment devices and digital wallets, Australia's future is more likely to be one of "less cash" rather than entirely cashless.

Mr Boulton on Tuesday told the High Security Printing Asia conference in Melbourne, cash still served a variety of fundamental social roles and, whatever the endpoint - less cash or cashless - "the journey is likely to be a steady walk rather than a quick sprint".