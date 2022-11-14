World

'A true president for all': Melania Trump's former lawyer elected Slovenia's first female head of state

Nataša Pirc Musar, a former TV presenter who went on to become an influential lawyer, will be Slovenia's first woman president.

A blonde woman in a magenta jacket holds up two fists in celebration

Nataša Pirc Musar beat her conservative rival Anže Logar in a runoff vote on Sunday. Source: AP / Darko Bandic

Key Points
  • Nataša Pirc Musar has won Slovenia's presidential election.
  • She will be the central European nation's first female head of state
  • The ex-lawyer counts Melania Trump among her former clients.
Nataša Pirc Musar will become Slovenia's first female head of state after winning the second round of the presidential election.

The 54-year-old won 53.83 per cent of the votes in the runoff, while her rival,
right-wing politician and former foreign minister Anže Logar
, won 46.17 per cent, according to election commission data based on 99 per cent the votes counted.

Turnout was 49.9 per cent, the commission data showed.

Advertisement
"I will do my best to be a true president for all, to work for fundamental and constitutional human and democratic rights and democracy," Ms Pirc Musar told reporters after claiming victory.

Although the role is mostly ceremonial, the president is commander in chief of the armed forces and nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor.
A woman in a pink jacket cuts a cake with her photo on it, surrounded by people clapping
Newly-elected Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar celebrated her victory in Ljubljana with a cake. Source: AFP / JURE MAKOVEC
Most of the nominations have to be confirmed by parliament.

The new president of Slovenia, a European Union, and NATO member state, replaces Borut Pahor who has been active in politics for 30 years.

A former fashion model who served two five-year terms, Mr Pahor is often referred to in public as the Instagram president for his frequent use of the social network.

"I expect the next president to care about us, the citizens, to represent Slovenia in a good manner," Uros Pinter said after casting his ballot in Ljubljana.

"I think it is time for a female president."
A man in a black jacket puts a ballot in a box
Conservative veteran Anže Logar was running against Nataša Pirc Musar in the election. Source: AFP / JURE MAKOVEC
Ms Pirc Musar, a former TV presenter who became an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

Her legal clients included
former United States first lady Melania Trump
, who was born in Slovenia.

Her rival Mr Logar, 46, is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of
former prime minister Janez Janša
, who lost April's parliamentary election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of Robert Golub.

Commenting on the outcome of Sunday's presidential election, Mr Golub told reporters: "I am confident that we will work well together to address the common challenges of the future."
Share
2 min read
Published 14 November 2022 at 11:46am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Real estate sector data breach could be worse than Optus hack, digital rights advocates say

Australia

Could picking your nose lead to dementia? Australian researchers are digging into it

Australia

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

Oh, duck!: Man trying to bring six kilos of meat into Australia has visa axed

Australia

Gina Rinehart criticised 'virtue signalling' netballers. What happened with the Diamonds, and does it matter?

Australia

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia