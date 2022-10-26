Australia

Annual inflation in Australia hits 32-year high driven by food and housing costs

The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, released on Wednesday, show Australia's inflation rate rose by 1.8 per cent in the September quarter, with the annual figure increasing to 7.3 per cent.

A woman next to a shelf of fresh vegetables.

"Food is definitely becoming a discretionary item for people" in the low-income group, according to an expert, as Australia records its largest jump in inflation in more than 20 years. Source: Getty / Xinhua News Agency

Australia's inflation rate continues to soar, a day after Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the
2022-23 federal budget.


The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.8 per cent in the September 2022 quarter according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Over the twelve months to the September 2022 quarter, the annual figure increased to 7.3 per cent.

It is the highest annual increase in the CPI since 1990.

The most significant price rises were new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers (+3.7 per cent), gas and other household fuels (+10.9 per cent) and furniture (+6.6 per cent).
From food to fuel and housing: As inflation surges, this is what it means for your hip pocket

Food (+3.2 per cent) prices continued to rise, driven by meals out and takeaway foods (+2.9 per cent) due to higher ingredient, wage and transportation costs.

Fruit (+6.6 per cent) and vegetables (+2.9 per cent) also continued to rise through the quarter, reflecting high input costs and weather-damaged crops, although vegetable prices eased in the month of September.

In his budget night speech, Mr Chalmers acknowledged inflation is predicted to peak at 7.75 per cent later this year.

It is expected to moderate over time to 3.5 per cent through 2023-24 and return to the Reserve Bank's target range of 2-3 per cent in 2024-25.

Real wages are expected to remain stagnant before beginning to grow again in 2024.
