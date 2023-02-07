Behrouz Boochani wants an asylum seeker royal commission. And he has a message for Peter Dutton

KEY POINTS: Behrouz Boochani has called for a royal commission into Australia's asylum seeker policies.

The writer has told Peter Dutton that he will never be prime minister.

The Kurdish-Iranian activist spent six years in Australia detention before being resettled in New Zealand.

Writer and human rights campaigner Behrouz Boochani has called for a royal commission into Australia's treatment of asylum seekers, saying its public has a "right to know" what its government has imposed on vulnerable people.





The Kurdish-Iranian activist, who spent six years in Australian detention centres before being resettled by the New Zealand government in 2020 , says "nothing" has changed for asylum seekers since Labor took office.





Mr Boochani also had a blunt message for Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who once claimed the refugee would never enter Australia : you'll never be prime minister.





Addressing supporters and the media at Parliament House on Tuesday, Mr Boochani joined calls for a royal commission i nto Australia's asylum seeker policies over the past decade .



Mr Boochani (centre) was supported by a number of crossbenchers. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The writer pointed to a $420 million to manage Nauru, issued to a US company accused of human rights abuses, as an avenue for the commission to pursue.





"[The] people of Australia have this right to know that what the government - of course, I'm talking about both political parties - have done, in offshore and onshore," he said.





"Forty people have been killed in Manus Island and Nauru, hundreds of people have been damaged."





His intervention bolstered a long-standing push by the Greens for a royal commission, with independent MP Zoe Daniel confirming her support for the idea.





Labor in December promised to end a limbo for 19,000 people currently in Australia, by abolishing temporary protection visas.





Mr Boochani said, while the new government had "shown off" in the media, nothing had fundamentally changed for asylum seekers in Australia since it took office.



Zoe Daniel described the government's approach to asylum seekers as 'very bitsy, very slow'. Source: Twitter / Zoe Daniel Ms Daniel, one of a number of crossbench MPs flanking the writer, described the government's approach to asylum seekers as "very bitsy, very slow".





"We were promised that there would be action soon, and here we are in February still waiting ... their lack of commitment to a timeframe is unsatisfactory," she said.



"If myself and others on the crossbench are losing patience with that, I can only imagine how that feels for those who are various forms of temporary visas."





Mr Boochani also urged Labor to back a Greens bill which would offer around 150 people still in Nauru and PNG an immediate evacuation.





"I think it's very important that we call [on] the Labor Party to be brave. The reason I said to be brave is because Labor always has been defensive about refugee policy," he said.





"It's very important that Labor [has] trust in itself do the right thing, which is support this bill [to] try transport people to Australia."



Mr Boochani said Opposition leader Peter Dutton (pictured) will never become prime minister. Source: AAP / AAP Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles did not answer directly when pressed on whether he supported a royal commission.





“We have consistently said that we need to be making sure … in Australia, but also in Australian-funded facilities, we are meeting our international obligations,” he said on Tuesday.





“That is very much the commitment from this government going forward.”





Mr Boochani also noted that Mr Dutton, who as home affairs minister was a key champion of Australia's hardline border stance, once claimed the refugee would never enter Australia, even if he was granted asylum in New Zealand.





"He said that I'll never, ever come to Australia. I really would like to say that he [will] never, ever become the Prime Minister of Australia," he said.



