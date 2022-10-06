Brittany Higgins in tears watching herself enter Parliament House on the night of alleged rape

Warning: The story below contains references to allegations of rape.





Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has broken down while watching CCTV footage of herself struggling to put on shoes at a Parliament House security checkpoint.





Ms Higgins, 28, returned to the witness box on Thursday, for the third day of her rape trial against former colleague Bruce Lehrmann.





He has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of Ms Higgins in the office of a government minister, in 2019.





The ACT Supreme Court in Canberra played a voice recording of Mr Lehrmann speaking to Parliament House security officers on the night of the alleged rape.



Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra. He is accused of raping a colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The court heard Mr Lehrmann tell guards he had been requested to pick up documents at around 1am.





“Bruce Lehrmann here from Minister Reynolds office ... [I have] been requested to pick up some documents, I have forgotten my pass,” he said, in the voice recording.





The court was then shown security camera footage, as Ms Higgins and Mr Lehrmann signed into Parliament House and went through the security scanner.





Ms Higgins could be seen walking through the metal scanner several times, before taking her shoes off and walking again.



Brittany Higgins tearful watching video footage

In the witness box, Ms Higgins was tearful as she watched herself struggle to put her shoes back on, before eventually entering Parliament House barefoot.





Mr Lehrmann can be seen waiting with his arms crossed, before moving out of the camera frame.





The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold asked Ms Higgins about her entrance to parliament house that night, including if she had signed for a security pass herself.





“Does your handwriting appear anywhere on that sheet?” Mr Drumgold asked.





“No, it is not,” Ms Higgins told the court.





“What was your level of intoxication at that time?” the prosecutor continued.





“I don’t remember any of this, so it was very high.” Ms Higgins responded.





The prosecutors' argument is that Ms Higgins was too intoxicated to have consented to sex that night.





On Wednesday, the court played security camera footage from The Dock bar in Canberra where Brittany Higgins was shown to consume 11 drinks in under five hours.



Cross-examination yet to take place

The court was shown pictures of a grey leather couch in the office of then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, on which Ms Higgins was allegedly raped.





She told the court how she was allegedly held down on this couch, with her face “looking out to the windows.”





“Where were your legs at that stage?” the prosecutor asked.





“Spread open … my left leg was my outside leg, and it was pinned open … I was fully exposed,” Ms Higgins told the court, her voice breaking.





The court was shown a picture, which Ms Higgins said was taken about five days after the alleged assault, showing a large bruise on her thigh.





“I just remember it being the day before budget … and I took a photo because it was still there,” she told the court.





The presiding judge, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, asked Brittany Higgins what leg the bruise appeared on.





“Are you accepting that photo shows your right leg?” Justice McCallum asked.





“Yes it does, it shows that leg.”





Brittany Higgins is yet to be cross-examined by the defence barrister and the trial continues.



