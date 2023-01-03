China denounces 'unacceptable' COVID-19 curbs on its travellers, warns of countermeasures

Key Points China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hit out at some countries mandating a negative COVID test before arrival.

The mandates come as China experiences a sharp increase in COVID infections.

The WHO is calling for greater detail from China, to confirm which variants are present in the country.

China called the mounting international restrictions on travellers from its territory "unacceptable" on Tuesday after more than a dozen countries placed fresh COVID-19 curbs on visitors from the world's most populous nation.





Australia, the United States, Canada, Japan and France are among the countries insisting all travellers from China provide negative COVID-19 tests before arrival, as concerns grow over a surge in cases.



Health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a testing centre at Incheon International Airport, South Korea. Source: Getty / Jung Yeon China's steep rise in infections comes after Beijing abruptly lifted years of hardline restrictions last month, with hospitals and crematoriums quickly overwhelmed.





But Beijing has pushed ahead with a long-awaited re-opening, last week announcing an end to mandatory quarantines on arrival in a move that prompted Chinese people to plan trips abroad.





"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting China," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.





"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".



China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference in Beijing. Source: AAP / Ichiro Ohara Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he's not concerned about China threatening retaliatory action.





"Countries will make their own decisions about travel arrangements and how they manage COVID more broadly."





Dr Chalmers added that the requirement to have a medical practitioner supervise a rapid antigen test wasn't an onerous one for travellers ... despite China's hospital system facing immense strain.





The treasurer also maintained the measures were not discriminatory despite no new COVID-19 variants being discovered in China, saying the decision was cautionary with Beijing not being forthcoming with data.





"It's about a part of the world where we've got concerns about transparency ... and where there is quite an extraordinarily large wave of COVID," he said.





"We do need to make sure that we've got the best possible surveillance of strains as they emerge but also waves as they emerge and become more difficult to manage.





"That's really one of the key considerations here as we put these responsible restrictions in place."



World Health Organisation meeting

It comes as leading scientists advising the World Health Organisation say they want a "more realistic picture" about the COVID-19 situation from China's top experts at a key meeting as worries grow about the rapid spread of the virus.





The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to a virtual closed meeting with its technical advisory group on viral evolution on Tuesday to present data on which variants are circulating in the country.





It is not open to the public or media.





"We want to see a more realistic picture of what is actually going on," Professor Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who sits on the WHO committee, said.





Speaking to Reuters ahead of the meeting, she said some of the data from China, such as hospitalisation numbers, is "not very credible".





"It is in the interests of China itself to come forward with more reliable information."



Cities across China have struggled with surging infections, a resulting shortage of pharmaceuticals and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums after Beijing suddenly dismantled its zero-COVID lockdown and testing regime. Source: Getty / Jade Gao Professor Tulio de Oliveira, a South African scientist who also sits on the committee and whose team has detected a number of new variants, said "of course" it would be good to get more information from China but this also applies globally.





So far, sequencing data from China provided to the online GISAID hub has shown the variants circulating there are offshoots of Omicron, in line with the dominant variants in the rest of the world.





Professor Koopmans and colleagues expect to discuss similar information at the WHO meeting on Tuesday, with scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.





The group meeting is an international committee of experts which has gathered throughout the pandemic and regularly receives briefings from countries experiencing large waves of infection or new variants.





Professor Koopmans said they have only seen a "tiny fraction" of China's cases sequenced so far — about 700 — and called for the establishment of a global surveillance network to keep track of SARS-CoV-2.



"Right now, what we are getting is very patchy but that has been the reality in other parts of the world as well," she said.





Professor De Oliveira criticised the imposition of travel restrictions by several countries on China, something South Africa experienced after alerting the world to the Beta and Omicron variants.





"One thing we should do three years into the pandemic is learn from our mistakes… To encourage a country to share more data, the best way is to support them and not discriminate against them with restrictions curbing travel," he said.



