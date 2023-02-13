National state of emergency declared in New Zealand as 'unprecedented' storm lashes North Island

Key Points Tens of thousands of Kiwis are without electricity due to destructive winds.

Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to wreak destruction across North Island on Tuesday.

New Zealand has been placed in a national state of emergency due to widespread damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.





Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty made a declaration at 8.43am on Tuesday as New Zealanders woke to flooding, power loss, road closures and phone network outages from the massive storm.





In Muriwai, a coastal town west of Auckland, a volunteer firefighter is missing feared dead, and another is in a critical condition after a stricken home collapsed under a landslide.





"This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island," Mr McAnulty said.



Showing the scale of the damage, it is the third time a national declaration has been issued, after the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.





Overnight, Gabrielle continued its southwards march before parking near Great Barrier Island, to the north of the Coromandel Peninsula.





By 8am, it had moved east to the Bay of Plenty, north of Tauranga, but its massive size is whipping up destructive winds all across North Island.



Tens of thousands - if not hundreds of thousands - of Kiwis are without electricity due to destructive winds from the storm, including the whole city of Napier, which lost power on Tuesday morning.





Regional states of emergency have been declared in at least 10 regions of North Island, including Auckland, Northland, Thames-Coromandel, and at 4.30am on Tuesday, Napier and Hastings.





MetService executive Lisa Murray said some areas of the Coromandel, the region closest to the storm's eye, received 300 millimetres of rain during the storm to date.





"It really is widespread across the North Island," she told Radio NZ.





Asked what area gives her the most concern, Ms Murray replied "There are so many areas".





"There's a lot of places in trouble."



On the East Coast, the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay regions have been battered by similar totals, with rivers breaking their banks and forcing evacuations.





"I've been in the region over 20 years and this is by far the biggest (storm) ... people have not seen a storm like this. It's a very, very significant event," Hawke's Bay civil defence spokesman Ian Maxwell told Radio NZ.





In Muriwai, grave fears are held for the safety of the volunteer firefighter missing after the home's collapse.





Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said the property was too unsafe to search.





"Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones. We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade," he told TVNZ.





Transport authority Waka Kotahi reports about 50 road closures, including State Highway 1 in several places and key arterial roads in the Coromandel and East Coast.





Red wind warnings remain in place for Auckland, Northland, the Coromandel and Taranaki, with gusts of up to 140km/h forecast.





Red rain warnings have been extended in Northland, the Coromandel and Hawke's Bay.



