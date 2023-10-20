World

The murky world of illicit arms: Did Hamas get its hands on North Korean weapons?

Israel says there is evidence Hamas used North Korean weapons when it launched its surprise assault - a claim backed by experts but rejected by the hermit kingdom.

A person inspecting a house that has been destroyed.

A member of an Israeli Defence Force team inspects a property of Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel, the scene of some of the deadliest fighting during Hamas' 7 October incursion. Source: Getty / The Washington Post

KEY POINTS
  • There are claims Hamas used a North Korean rocket-propelled grenades when it launched its 7 October assault.
  • The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said one expert.
  • North Korea uses illicit arms shipments as a way to fund its own conventional and nuclear weapons programs.
Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their 7 October assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang's denials that it arms the militant group.

South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms, and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang's F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armoured vehicles.

The evidence shines a light on the murky world of the illicit arms shipments that sanction-battered North Korea uses as a way to fund its own conventional and
nuclear weapons programs
.
Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for guerrilla forces in running skirmishes with heavy vehicles.

The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said NR Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works as the director of the consultancy Armament Research Services.

"North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies," Jenzen-Jones told the Associated Press.
Weapons laid out on a table.
Arms seized by Israel show Hamas fighters likely used North Korean weapons in the October 7 attack. Source: AAP, AP / Alon Bernstein
Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang's light weapons.

"It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas," Schroeder said.

The North Korean F-7 resembles the more widely distributed Soviet-era RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade, with a few noticeable differences. Jenzen-Jones described the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade as "intended to offer a lethal effect against personnel" given its shape and payload, rather than armoured vehicles.

Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7.

In a background briefing with journalists on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed to have identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons it believed Hamas used in the attack.
READ MORE

'I keep wondering if my son is alive'. Why so many Thais were caught up in Hamas attacks

The Israeli military declined to answer questions from the Associated Press about the origin and the manufacturer of those rocket-propelled grenades, saying the ongoing war with Hamas prevented it from responding.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press. However, Pyongyang last week through its state-run KCNA news agency dismissed claims that Hamas used its weapons as "a groundless and false rumour" orchestrated by the United States.

The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.

Hamas’ stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.
Share
3 min read
Published 20 October 2023 11:56am
Source: AAP, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

A couple smiling next to each other.

Tim and Rebekah's monthly mortgage repayment increased by about $800 overnight

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

A group of men wearing suits walk together. One middle-aged man with a white beard raises his right hand.

What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

World

A digital graphic showing a close up of a person's hand as they drop a ballot paper into a box.

These 106,000 people might not be Australian citizens, but they can vote on the Voice

Australia

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

Sussan Ley at a press conference.

She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Politics