'Exhausted' Matthew Leckie secures Socceroos' spot in World Cup knockouts, beating Denmark 1-0

The Socceroos have qualified for the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Denmark 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.





Australia will face either Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Poland next depending on the results from Thursday's Group C matches.





The last time Australia qualified for the Round of 16 was in 2006 after they achieved a needed draw against Croatia in the group stage.





Air conditioning wasn't required for this match, but Australian fans watching around the world were certainly feeling the heat.



Matthew Leckie took on two Danish defenders and put the ball in the back of the net in the 60th minute, giving the Socceroos a 1-0 lead and causing Australian fans to erupt in the stands.





After the match, Leckie said he was feeling "proud" and "exhausted".





"It happened so fast. As the ball was going in, I was so excited," he said.





"By the celebration, you can see how much emotion was involved."





Leckie's goal came only two minutes after Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scored against France, giving them a 1-0 lead against the reigning champions.





A draw would have been sufficient for Australia before Tunisia got the lead, but once Khazri scored, Australia had no choice but to score if they were to go through. And Leckie stepped up.



Socceroos fans watch Australia play Denmark in the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Thursday, 1 December, 2022. France were the only team that had secured a spot in the Round of 16 ahead of Thursday's match, meaning Australia, Tunisia and Denmark were all competing to go through.





Socceroos manager Graham Arnold said the team made "an incredible effort".





"I could see in their eyes that they were ready for tonight," he said.



Arnold said despite the monumental win, the Socceroos would not be celebrating as players needed to stay focused for the next match.





"No celebrations. As I said to the boys, that's why we won after a great win against Tunisia . No celebrations, no emotion. Sleep. No social media," he said.



