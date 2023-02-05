Australia

Public sector board review to end 'jobs for mates'

Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has announced a review of public sector board appointments, which she hopes will end the "jobs for mates culture".

Katy Gallagher

Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the review, which is part of the Albanese government's integrity agenda it took to the last election. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Key Points
  • The federal government is launching a review of public sector board appointments.
  • Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said she wants appointments to be made on merit rather than politics.
  • The review will be led by Lynelle Briggs AO, a former Australian public service commissioner.
The federal government is launching a review of public sector board appointments to ensure they are based on merit rather than politics and "jobs for mates".

Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the review in an address to the Chifley 2023 Conference in Canberra on Sunday as part of the Albanese government's integrity agenda it took to the last election.

The review will be led by Lynelle Briggs AO, a former Australian public service commissioner, CEO of Medicare and Commissioner on the Aged Care Royal Commission.

Her review will focus on clarifying the role of public sector boards and the skills and standards required and making board recruitment more transparent.
READ MORE

Push to end 'jobs for mates' in politics as National Disability Insurance Agency chair resigns

It will also examine how ministers are advised on the selection of board members and measures to improve the diversity of board membership.

The review will not look at current appointments or processes related to appointing specific individuals.

Ms Gallagher said the former government's approach to political appointments "made a mockery of the process and were exploited for political purposes instead of being based on merit".

"We know that half of the Productivity Commission's Board members have a political connection to the Coalition and the Administrative Appeals Tribunal was stacked with appointments with clear Liberal Party links," she said.

"This review would be about putting an end to the "jobs for mates culture" that defined the previous Morrison government's public sector appointments."

Ms Gallagher said being on a government board should be about what you know, not who you know.

She said recommendations would help put merit and integrity at the centre of the public sector appointment process.

A report will be published after the review is finalised in mid-2023.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 February 2023 at 8:20pm, updated 2 hours ago at 8:24pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

'I'm Japanese': Why Gwen Stefani's interview claim has raised eyebrows

World

Robyn was prescribed a popular drug that’s now in short supply. Here’s why she stopped taking it

Australia