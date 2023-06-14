Politics

Liberal senator rejects Lidia Thorpe’s sexual assault claim

Senator Van flatly denied the allegations, which he labelled 'a lie'.

SENATE QUESTION TIME

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe made the claim in the Senate chamber. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS:
  • A Liberal senator has denied a sexual assault allegation leveled by Lidia Thorpe.
  • Senator Thorpe made the allegation under parliamentary privilege.
  • She was accused of using parliamentary privilege in 'the most malicious and despicable way'.
Liberal senator David Van has “utterly” rejected an allegation that he sexually assaulted independent Lidia Thorpe, and says his lawyers have contacted her over the claim.

Senator Thorpe made the claim in the Senate chamber on Wednesday, as politicians debated the handling of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

Senator Van immediately rejected the allegation, before releasing a separate statement on Wednesday evening.

"Senator Thorpe made unfounded and completely untrue allegations against me that I immediately and unequivocally denied and continue to deny," the statement said.

"These outrageous and reprehensible comments were made by Senator Thorpe using parliamentary privilege in the most malicious and despicable way.

"My lawyers have written to her already making my position clear in the strongest possible terms."
SENATE ESTIMATES ABC
Liberal senator David Van flatly rejected the allegation. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Earlier, using parliamentary privilege - which prevents politicians from being sued for defamation for comments made in the chamber - the independent interrupted Senator Van as he urged politicians to focus on “setting the standard for all Australians”.

“I’m feeling really uncomfortable when a perpetrator is speaking about violence,” she said.

Asked to withdraw the comment, she responded: “I can’t”.

“This person harassed me, sexually assaulted me, and the Prime Minister had to remove him from his office,” she said.

“And to have him talking about this today is an absolute disgrace on the whole party.”

Senator Van flatly denied the allegations, which he labelled “a lie”.

“I utterly reject that statement, that disgusting statement, outright. It is just a lie … it's just not true,” he said.

Senator Van had been speaking about criticism of former defence minister Linda Reynolds, over her response to Ms Higgins’ rape allegation.
2 min read
Published 14 June 2023 5:13pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

