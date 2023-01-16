'Minimal chances of saving people: At least 30 dead, many missing after Russia missile hits Ukraine apartment block

Ukraine saw little hope of pulling any more survivors from the rubble of an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on Sunday, a day after the building was hit during a major Russian missile attack, with dozens of people expected to have died.





The regional governor's adviser, Natalia Babachenko, said 30 people were confirmed dead so far and more than 30 were in hospital, including 12 in serious condition. She said that 30 to 40 people could still be trapped under debris.





Emergency workers said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts. Freezing temperatures added to rescuers' concerns.



READ MORE What could happen with Russia and Ukraine in 2023 and how could it impact Australia?

A group of firefighters found a lightly-dressed woman still alive more than 18 hours after the attack. They carried her to safety in their arms. Dozens of grim-faced residents, both young and old, watched in horror from the street.





A body was retrieved by firefighters and lifted from the ruins on a stretcher using a crane.



A Russian Х-22 cruise missile hit this nine-story residential building, completely destroying one of the sections. Credit: Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty "The chances of saving people now are minimal," Dnipro's Mayor Borys Filatov told news agency Reuters. I think the number of dead will be in the dozens."





The attack on Dnipro was one of the deadliest strikes of the war against civilians, and was noted for the use of a Soviet-era Kh-22 missile, which is known to be inaccurate and against which Ukraine lacks the air defences to shoot down.



Mr Filatov said two stairwells including dozens of flats were destroyed.





Russia fired two waves of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, striking targets across the country as fighting raged on the battlefield in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.





Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.



In a statement on Sunday about its previous day of strikes, the Russian defence ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target.





"All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved," it said.





Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors. On Sunday morning, they could be seen punching and kicking through heaped mounds of smashed concrete and twisted metal.



"Two rooms on the second floor remain practically intact but buried," Oleh Kushniruk, a deputy director of the regional branch of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, said on television.





A spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command said Russia had fired only half of the cruise missiles it had deployed to the Black Sea during Saturday's attacks.





"This indicates that they still have certain plans," said the spokesperson, Natalia Humeniuk. "We must understand that they can still be used."



Appeal for more weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address on Sunday, vowed to press ahead with the rescue mission.





"We are fighting for every person. The rescue operation will be conducted as long as there is even the slightest chance to save their lives," Mr Zelenskyy said, adding that dozens of people were rescued from under the rubble, including six children.





Saturday's attack came as Western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.



Emergency workers carry a wounded woman after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Sunday. Source: AAP / Yevhenii Zavhorodnii On Saturday, Britain followed France and Poland with promises of further weapons, saying it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.





The first dispatch of Western-made tanks to Ukraine is likely to be viewed by Moscow as escalation of the conflict. The Russian Embassy in London said the tanks would drag out the confrontation.





Russia's invasion has already killed thousands, displaced millions and turned many cities into rubble.



Fight for Soledar 'not over'

In Ukraine's eastern Donbas region — the focal point of Russia's drive to capture more territory — Ukraine's forces were battling around the small salt-mining town of Soledar.





Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern command, told Ukrainian television that Russian forces had shelled the area around Soledar and Bakhmut 234 times in the past 24 hours.





Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, in what would be a minor advance but one that would have psychological importance for Russian forces, who have seen months of battlefield setbacks.



Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar maintained Kyiv's position that the fight for Soledar was not over.





In remarks on her Telegram channel Sunday, she noted the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff had reported repelling Russian attacks in a string of locations including Soledar and nearby Bakhmut, but also being fired upon in those same two locations and elsewhere.





"Put simply, THE BATTLE CONTINUES," she said. "Everything else is unverified information, unauthorised and without knowledge of the general picture of the front," she said.





The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it was highly unlikely that Ukrainian forces still held positions within Soledar itself.





Reuters could not immediately verify the situation in the town.





President Putin said what he calls the special military operation was showing a positive trend and that he hoped Russian soldiers would deliver further gains after Soledar.



