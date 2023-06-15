Australia

No apologies as defiant Ben Roberts-Smith returns to Australia

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith says he is weighing up appealing a court ruling that found he committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

A man in suit and tie arrives at court.

Ben Roberts-Smith sued The Age, Federal Capital Press and Fairfax Media over reports linking him to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • Ben Roberts-Smith arrived in Australia for the first time since the decision in his failed defamation action was handed down.
  • The former soldier remains defiant and refused to apologise to the families of those killed in the incident.
  • He said he is considering an appeal.
Defiant Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith has categorically ruled out apologising to the families of people killed during war crimes in Afghanistan as he returns to Australia.

Mr Roberts-Smith arrived on home soil on Wednesday night for the first time since the decision in his failed defamation action was handed down.

He had been travelling with his girlfriend, Sarah Matulin, before arriving in Perth on a flight from New Zealand.
Murderer and war criminal, but not convicted. Will Ben Roberts-Smith lose his VC?

The former soldier was pictured relaxing in Bali as the Federal Court dismissed his defamation cases against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Canberra Times and three journalists over reports implicating him in war crimes in Afghanistan.

Justice Anthony Besanko found the allegations were substantially true
, declaring Mr Roberts-Smith was not a reliable witness and had motives to lie about the events.

But on Wednesday, the former soldier remained defiant and refused to apologise to the families of those killed in the incidents, adding that he was still weighing up an appeal.
Ben Roberts-Smith resigns from Channel 7, War Memorial 'considering' displays

"We haven't done anything wrong, so we won't be making any apologies," Mr Roberts-Smith told reporters at the airport.

"It was a terrible result and obviously the incorrect result.

"We will look at it and consider whether or not we need to file an appeal."
Calls for accountability, justice for Afghan victims following Ben Roberts-Smith verdict

During a 2009 Easter Sunday raid on a compound codenamed Whiskey 108, Mr Roberts-Smith machine-gunned an unarmed prisoner in the back, taking the man's prosthetic leg back to Australia to use as a beer-drinking vessel, the court heard.

Mr Roberts-Smith also stood silent as a rookie soldier was ordered to execute an elderly Afghan prisoner so he could be "blooded".

The ex-soldier later sent threatening letters to witnesses who ultimately gave evidence against him at the defamation trial after hiring a team of private investigators to find out their addresses.

Justice Besanko said those actions might constitute a criminal offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice or illegal use of a postal service.

Mr Roberts-Smith quit his job as general manager of Seven Queensland following the court ruling.

Seven West executive chairman Kerry Stokes had financially backed the defamation case.
Published 15 June 2023 12:42pm
Updated 19m ago 12:48pm
Source: AAP

