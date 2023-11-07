Optus says it doesn't know what caused network outage affecting millions of Australians

Key Points Optus has suffered a nationwide outage, leaving millions of its customers without mobile or internet services.

The company has said its engineers were investigating a network fault impacting customers.

Hospitals, businesses, train services and more have been reportedly impacted by the outage.

Optus says it still doesn't know what caused a major outage affecting its nationwide phone and internet network, with millions of customers impacted across the country, small businesses reportedly turning customers away, and hospitals unable to make external calls.





The network dropped out about 4am on Wednesday, with people unable to connect to the internet or make or receive calls.





Engineers have spent hours trying to uncover the source of the outage and bring the system back online, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.





"The team has tried a number of paths of restoration," she told ABC Radio Sydney on Wednesday. "So far, we have not had the result we have hoped for and we're pursuing every avenue to get everybody back online as soon as possible."



Some Optus customers who are overseas have reported on social media that they're also experiencing issues with roaming, impacting their abilities to use the internet or make calls.





Coles Mobile, which uses the Optus network, confirmed on its website that it is experiencing a service outage, as well.



Optus 'working to identify the cause' of outage

An Optus spokesperson said the company was working to restore services as a priority.





"We are currently working to identify the cause and apologise for any inconvenience," the statement to AAP read.





"In case of an emergency, customers can still call 000."





Optus has since posted on X confirming that 000 calls would not work from an Optus fixed landline.





It encouraged customers who need to contact emergency services to use a mobile line, saying they would work "if another carrier is available".





Fire Rescue Victoria said due to the outage, some external calls to its phone numbers were being impacted.



Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said she had spoken to Optus about the "significant" network problem but she couldn't say if it stemmed from a cyber attack.





"I would be reluctant to speculate on that at this stage," she told ABC Radio Sydney on Wednesday.





"The CEO has been in contact with me and did not indicate that that was the case, so I would be reluctant to say anything else on that matter."



Communications minister: 'Vital' for Optus to be transparent

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rowland said it was "vital for Optus to be transparent and timely" in their communications with customers about the outage and its ramifications.





"I would urge Optus to utilise every channel available, including the broadcast media, to ensure these messages get across.





"We rely so much on our communications devices, including for consuming media. And when that isn’t available, that is noticeable."





She told reporters Optus customers were experiencing "a high level of anxiety and frustration at the moment" and deserved to get services restored promptly.





"So what we do know is that this is a deep fault. It has occurred deep within the network. It has wide ramifications across mobile, fixed, and broadband."



Outage affects banks, businesses, hospitals, train services

Several hospitals across Victoria and NSW have also reported issues with their phone lines as a result of the Optus outage, with some urging patients to contact them via email until further notice.





The Commonwealth Bank posted on X that its call centres were unable to receive calls due to the outage, but that its ATMs, internet banking, app, branches and other services were still available. It said customers could still contact them via the app or online banking but said there could be delays.





Some businesses are being forced to turn away customers because their EFTPOS machines, phones, and network systems are all impacted.





Melbourne train services were also interrupted early on Wednesday, reportedly due to the Optus outage.



All Melbourne train services were stopped from about 4.30am on Tuesday due to a communications fault across the network. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett Metro Train services started to resume just before 6am but major delays were continuing during the morning peak as services were restored.





"There will be significant delays to services and select delays are likely as trains get back into position for the normal schedule," a transport department statement said.





"We ask passengers to check the PTV app or website for information about service changes and cancellations."



