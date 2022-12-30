Australia

Police charge 32 people over A-League fan violence

Victoria Police have charged 32 people with criminal offences, including discharging a missile, assault, violent disorder criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

Melbourne Victory fans invade the pitch during the A-League Men's football match on 17 December 2022.

Melbourne Victory fans invade the pitch during the A-League Men's football match between Melbourne City and the Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne on 17 December 2022. Source: AAP / Will Murray

The number of people charged following an A-League pitch invasion earlier this month has grown to 32 and police are hunting 11 others they believe to be responsible for serious offences.

About 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City earlier in December, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

One man believed to have been involved in the clash left the country shortly after the match, according to Victoria Police.
Police say the 33-year-old was already banned from A-League games for 10 years and left on a flight to Europe in the days afterwards.

They said he would be arrested when he arrives back in Australia and would be interviewed over discharging a missile and violent disorder.

Authorities are still searching for another man allegedly responsible for throwing a pole at a specialist police officer.

The 32 people charged are facing a string of offences including discharging a missile, assault, violent disorder criminal damage and riotous behaviour.
Those facing the most serious crimes will be referred to Football Australia and five others have been cautioned or fined.

Police say about $150,000 worth of damage was caused to AAMI Park during the pitch invasion.

About 80 flares or fireworks were set off, and poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field.

So far 10 of the alleged pitch invaders have received bans from Football Australia.

Melbourne Victory have been hit with the strongest sanctions in the sport's history over the chaos.

The club have been blocked from selling tickets to home games and their fans cannot attend away games.

Those interim sanctions are in place until January 15 and further punishments could include points deductions and fines.
Published 30 December 2022 at 9:41pm, updated a minute ago at 10:11pm
