Queensland community in mourning after five young boys and their father killed in house fire

Fire authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of a devastating Queensland blaze that claimed the lives of five young boys and their father.

Firefighters extinguishing a fire at a house that has collapsed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crew at the scene of the deadly house fire in Russell Island, Queensland. Credit: SUPPLIED / PR IMAGE

Key Points
  • The deadly house fire took the lives of five young boys and their father.
  • The mother, a 28-year-old woman, as well as another 21-year-old woman survived.
  • Three people, including the 28-year-old woman, were taken to mainland hospitals for treatment.
Fire investigators remain at the scene of a deadly Queensland house fire that claimed the lives of five young boys and their father on an island off Brisbane.

The family's 28-year-old mother survived the inferno by escaping when the two-storey Russell Island home was engulfed in flames about 6am on Sunday.

Police said a 21-year-old woman also escaped the house unharmed.

Emergency crews arrived to find the two women outside the house suffering smoke inhalation.
Witnesses said the mother of the boys was seen screaming for help, telling first responders her family was trapped inside the burning home.

The blaze spread to two other properties that were saved by firefighters.

Several people from the neighbouring properties were also treated by ambulance officers for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Three people were taken to hospitals on the mainland for treatment, including the 28-year-old woman.

Authorities spent Sunday afternoon at the scene working to piece together the origin of the fire.

Fire investigators found the bodies of a 34-year-old man and five boys - aged 11, 10, twins aged four and a three-year-old - inside the burnt-out home late on Sunday.
A post-mortem and scientific examination will be conducted to formally confirm their identities.

The small Russell Island community has been hard hit by the tragedy, with the victims known to local emergency personnel.

The eight-kilometre-long island lies between the Queensland mainland and North Stradbroke Island and has a population of about 3700.
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll thanked the "brave" first responders for their efforts at what could only be described as a devastating scene.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and others shared sympathies for those involved in the tragedy.

"My thoughts are with the whole Russell Island community at this very sad and tragic time," she tweeted on Sunday.

Local authorities are setting up a fundraising account through the local registered charitable trust, The Redland Foundation.
2 min read
Published 7 August 2023 6:58am
Updated an hour ago 7:01am
Source: AAP

