Tourist submarine exploring Titanic wreckage goes missing, search underway

A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, according to the private company that operates the vessel and the US coast guard.





OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement on Monday that it was "mobilising all options" to rescue those on the underwater vessel, which typically has five people on board.





British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers, according to a social media post from a relative.





A search is currently underway for British billionaire Hamish Harding who was aboard the missing Ocean Expeditions submarine. Source: Facebook / Hamish Harding The US coast guard said on Twitter that a boat on the surface, the Polar Prince, lost contact with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the wreckage site on Sunday morning.





US and Canadian authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation, including aerial and surface searches, according to statements from the coast guard and Canada's defence ministry.





OceanGate said, "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."



Titan is a Cyclops-class manned submersible designed to take five people to depths of 4,000 metres. Titan along with British billionaire Hamish Harding are missing. A search is underway. Source: Facebook / Oceangate Expeditions Harding's stepson wrote on Facebook that Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".





The stepson subsequently removed the post, citing respect for the family's privacy.





Harding himself had posted on Facebook a day earlier that he would be aboard the sub.





There have been no posts from him since.





The expedition headed out to sea on Friday and the first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding's post.



The expedition, which costs $US250,000 ($A365,100) per person, starts in St John's, Newfoundland before heading out approximately 640km into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.





In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, a five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend approximately 3800 metres to the Titanic.



The expedition company said that the craft has life support for its standard load of five people for 96 hours.





The British passenger ship famously sunk in 1912 on its maiden voyage after striking an iceberg, killing more than 1500 people.



