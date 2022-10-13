Victorian regional communities evacuated, as flood threat lingers

Victorian communities remain on high alert for dangerous flooding after residents were directed to evacuate their homes.





Authorities issued several emergency warnings on Thursday advising people to immediately evacuate, including for Rochester along the Campaspe River, Carisbrook near Maryborough, and Seymour along the Goulburn River.





An evacuation order was issued for Wedderburn early on Friday morning amid indications the Skinners Flat Reservoir was set to breach.





"This will result in approximately 3 feet of strong fast-moving waters from the Skinners Flat Reservoir through the Wedderburn Township via the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road," Victorian emergency authorities said.



Residents in Benalla were also told to leave home immediately because of rapidly rising floodwaters.





People in Rochester were told to abandon their homes as floodwaters rapidly rose, with flooding expected to inundate the area from early Friday, and the river slated to peak in the afternoon.



Evacuation centres set up

Emergency relief centres were set up close to Rochester, Carisbrook and Seymour.





Those along the Campaspe River from Lake Eppalock to Barnadown were told to move to higher ground.





An emergency warning was also issued for Seven Creeks to Euroa.





Watch and act alerts urging people to stay indoors were widespread across the state.



A flood level is seen near Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo in Victoria, as a severe weather warning issued for heavy rains and flooding. Source: AAP / James Ross Areas north of the Great Dividing Range were among the heaviest hit by the rain through Wednesday and Thursday, and more central areas also saw significant falls, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.





The weather was starting to clear out of western Victoria on Thursday night, and forecasters predicted it would improve for the state's central parts and then into the east on Friday.





"Other than that rainfall over Gippsland and the eastern ranges (on Friday), the rest of the state's really not going to see much ... so, less than 5 millimetres for most places," the bureau's Bri Macpherson said on Thursday evening.



Rain to ease over the weekend

"Then over the weekend, it's just really isolated showers most likely in the south of the state."





While the rain would ease, there was still plenty of water that had to make its way through river systems and flow downstream.





"The peaks might not go through until (Friday) or Saturday for some of the river catchments, so even after the rain has stopped it's important to keep an eye on the flood warnings."



Parts of central NSW town of Forbes evacuated

Hundreds of people were ordered by the State Emergency Service on Thursday to evacuate parts of Forbes in central western NSW by 8pm before major flooding hit the area.





The Lachlan River was expected to reach a major flood peak of 10.6 metres later on Thursday or early on Friday, prompting the emergency warnings for Forbes.





Moderate flooding also affected Wagga Wagga after the Murrumbidgee River peaked on Thursday morning.



Residents of inland NSW have been warned to remain alert for flooding from further rain. Source: AAP / Stuart Walmsley A deep low-pressure system is combining with a deep tropical air mass, and is forecast to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina Districts, and onto the western slopes of the Alpine region overnight.





The system will also bring gusty alpine winds.





"Widespread rain, combined with wet or already flooded catchments, will lead to renewed river and creek rises," the bureau said.





Flood warnings are current for catchments across southern NSW. Locations that may be affected include Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin, Hay, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Balranald.



