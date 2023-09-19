Australia

Why an ABC journalist named her baby 'Methamphetamine Rules'

An experiment with NSW's official name-submission process has left a little boy with quite the unusual name.

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

The ABC journalist and her husband were surprised when they learned the name 'Methamphetamine Rules' had been approved for their newborn. Credit: ABC News

Key Points
  • Kirsten Drysdale said she was surprised when the name was approved.
  • She was under the impression names could be rejected if they were deemed offensive or not in the public interest.
  • The NSW registry acknowledged it would have to "strengthen" its naming process after the slip-up.
New mother Kirsten Drysdale was recently shocked to learn what one can legally name a child, according to the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

The ABC journalist was expecting her third son in July when she decided to submit the name 'Methamphetamine Rules' for a segment on the broadcaster's new show What the FAQ.

“We thought we would submit the most outrageous name we could think of, assuming it would be rejected,” she told the Guardian.

“But it didn’t turn out that way – unfortunately 'Methamphetamine Rules' slipped through the cracks.”

She decided against 'Nangs Rule' – a slang term for nitrous oxide canisters, or 'laughing gas', often used as a party drug – fearing that registry staff may be unaware of the term and approve the name.
Drysdale said she was surprised when a spokesperson from the registry informed her that the "unusual name" of 'Methamphetamine Rules' was now officially attached to her son.

The journalist had been under the impression that all names had to go through an approval process and could be rejected if they were deemed offensive or not in the public interest.

The NSW registry acknowledged that it would have to "strengthen" its naming process after the slip-up.

The spokesperson also revealed that once a name change was submitted, the original remained on the child's birth certificate.

“A name registered at birth remains on the NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages Register forever,” the spokesperson said, according to the Guardian.
What's in a name? Possibly the key to landing your next leadership role

“Even if the name is formally changed.”

The registry's website heeds several warnings that names cannot include numbers, Roman numerals or symbols with examples including 1st, 2nd or Jnr.

Parents naming their children should also avoid names that could be confused with a title or rank like prince, majesty or colonel.

Drysdale is yet to reveal her son's new name, once she makes the change from the original, experimental title.

The full story will air on What the FAQ on Wednesday 9pm on ABC.
2 min read
Published 20 September 2023 9:58am
Source: SBS News

