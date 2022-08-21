Working from home? You could be putting your health and wellbeing at risk

Australians embracing the trend of working from home could be at increased risk of injury, experts say.





Workers using the kitchen table, couch or even their bed as a home office could be risking back problems and spinal injuries, according to the Australian Chiropractors Association.





"With more Australians working from home than ever before, those using computers at home who are not correctly set up in an ergonomic workspace may be risking their spinal health and overall wellbeing," the ACA's Dr David Cahill said.



"Many Australians are yet to adjust to this new normal and may be risking their health because they haven't adopted safe work habits at home."





A recent survey of more than 1,000 workers found that just more than a third worked from home during the pandemic, with a 70 per cent majority vowing not to return to the office after restrictions were lifted.





The data showed 67 per cent spent more time at the computer than they would at the office with 33 per cent converting the dining table to the home office.





Others chose a more laid-back approach, with 16 per cent working from bed and another 15 per cent signing on from the sofa.





A second survey of chiropractors identified a corresponding spike in workplace-related spinal health issues with a 78 per cent patient increase due to working from home.





Nine out of ten needed treatment for neck pain, with shoulder stiffness, lower back pain and headaches common complaints.



The data also showed a decrease in incidental movement and exercise as 48 per cent reported a drop in general fitness, and patient snacking resulting in significant weight gain since working from home.





Dr Cahill said it was vital to educate Australians about postural correctness in an ergonomic workspace environment to allow them to work well from anywhere.



