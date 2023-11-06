Xi Jinping says China-Australia relations 'on the right path' as he meets with Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met with Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with the Chinese leader "heartened" by the progress of stabilisation between the two nations.





In opening remarks at the meeting on Monday evening, Xi acknowledged the work the Albanese government had put into improving relations.





"Now the China-Australia relationship has embarked on the right path of improvement and development," the leader told the Australian delegation.





"I'm heartened to see that a healthy and stable China relationship serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples."



Anthony Albanese is the first Australian prime minister in seven years to set foot in China. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Albanese earlier on Monday said the Chinese leader had always acted on his word, but stopped short of saying he trusted him.





"He has never said anything to me that hasn't been done," he said.





"But we deal with each other on face value."





Less than two weeks ago, United States President Joe Biden told Albanese when it came to the Chinese government to "trust but verify".





The government has taken a patient approach in its bid to stabilise the relationship with Beijing after a diplomatic deep freeze.



Albanese visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch At the height of tensions between the two nations in 2020, China imposed punitive trade sanctions on Australian exports worth $20 billion. Only $2 billion now remains.





The prime minister toured the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Monday afternoon AEDT, marking the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's visit.





Retracing the footsteps of the Labor prime minister, Albanese turned down an offer to lean against the Echo Wall and recreate the iconic photo of Whitlam.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined Albanese on his tour of the Chinese historical landmark, standing beside him at the Echo Wall and walking side-by-side him through the temple.





Albanese reaffirmed the government's commitment to the AUKUS security pact, amid tensions in the Indo-Pacific between the US and China.





"We've been upfront about our engagement," he said.



