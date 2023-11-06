Politics

Xi Jinping says China-Australia relations 'on the right path' as he meets with Anthony Albanese

China's President Xi Jinping says he is "heartened" by the progress made in stabilising China-Australia relations

Two men in suits smiling in front of Australian and Chinese flags

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and China's President Xi Jinping. Xi says Australia and China have a healthy, stable relationship Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met with Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with the Chinese leader "heartened" by the progress of stabilisation between the two nations.

In opening remarks at the meeting on Monday evening, Xi acknowledged the work the Albanese government had put into improving relations.

"Now the China-Australia relationship has embarked on the right path of improvement and development," the leader told the Australian delegation.

"I'm heartened to see that a healthy and stable China relationship serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples."
Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping speak while standing in front of Chinese and Australian flags.
Anthony Albanese is the first Australian prime minister in seven years to set foot in China. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Albanese earlier on Monday said the Chinese leader had always acted on his word, but stopped short of saying he trusted him.

"He has never said anything to me that hasn't been done," he said.

"But we deal with each other on face value."

Less than two weeks ago, United States President Joe Biden told Albanese when it came to the Chinese government to "trust but verify".

The government has taken a patient approach in its bid to stabilise the relationship with Beijing after a diplomatic deep freeze.
A man wearing a black coat in front of a Chinese temple
Albanese visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
At the height of tensions between the two nations in 2020, China imposed punitive trade sanctions on Australian exports worth $20 billion. Only $2 billion now remains.

The prime minister toured the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on Monday afternoon AEDT, marking the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's visit.

Retracing the footsteps of the Labor prime minister, Albanese turned down an offer to lean against the Echo Wall and recreate the iconic photo of Whitlam.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined Albanese on his tour of the Chinese historical landmark, standing beside him at the Echo Wall and walking side-by-side him through the temple.

Albanese reaffirmed the government's commitment to the AUKUS security pact, amid tensions in the Indo-Pacific between the US and China.

"We've been upfront about our engagement," he said.

Albanese is the first Australian prime minister in seven years to set foot in the country.
Share
2 min read
Published 6 November 2023 9:32pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A composite image of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton

Political rhetoric around Israel-Hamas conflict endangering Australian Muslims, group says

Politics

A composite image of two Aboriginal women. The one on the left is wearing a t-shirt with a “Yes“ print on it, the one of the right has a top with “Vote No“ written on it.

Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Indigenous

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

Marcia Langton crying.

As Australians reject the Voice, Marcia Langton declares Reconciliation 'dead'

Politics

Sussan Ley at a press conference.

She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Politics