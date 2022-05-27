For many years, David Westgate concealed his bipolar while working for multinational advertising agencies, fearing disclosure would spell the end of his career. This is how a typical day unfolded as he managed his mental health at work.
3am. Wake. Mind begins running through day's to-do list - 32 times.
7am. Shower, select ‘professional’ mask and head to work. More exhausting than scaling Everest.
9am. Arrive at work. Begin nine-hour, Oscar-winning performance.
12pm. Anxiety running high. Skip colleague’s farewell lunch and bury myself in work. Strangely, does little to relieve anxiety.
2pm. Nearly asleep at desk. Sneak out to car and grab 40-minute snooze.
3pm. Coffee break. Suffering severe case of Lithium shakes. Office Angel helps carry coffee to desk.
4pm. Unload both barrels on unsuspecting workmate. So stunned he can only mutter, “I don’t understandwhere this hatred is coming from.”
4.30pm. Apologise profusely.
6pm. Embarrassed, exhausted and anxious, limp into local and have quiet beer or two (by myself).
7.30pm. Arrive home, snap at wife and kids. Seat arse on lounge, open beer and attempt to drink mind to standstill.
10.30pm. Pray for sleep.
3am. Wake. Mind begins running through to-do list …
Illustrations by Olivia King