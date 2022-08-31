AM Bulletin 1 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 1 September 2022 at 6:30am
By Catriona Stirrat
The Federal Treasurer insists unions will not dominate discussions at today's long-anticipated jobs and skills summit; Russia's foreign ministry says they welcome a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; In sport, young soccer star Mary Fowler joins the Matildas training camp, as the team prepares to take on Canada.
