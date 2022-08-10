SBS News

AM bulletin 11 August 2022

SBS News

Published 11 August 2022 at 6:30am, updated 11 August 2022 at 6:33am
Presented by Claire Slattery
In this bulletin, China signals a potential end to its military drills in the Taiwan Strait, former US President Donald Trump refuses to answer questions during a probe into his business practices, and in sport, Australian women's cricket captain Meg Lanning announces a break, with no timeline to return.

