AM Bulletin 11 september 2022

Published 11 September 2022 at 7:15am
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin, King Charles the Third formally proclaimed Britain's head of state at a historic London ceremony, a suspected whale collision blamed for a fatal New Zealand boat accident, and in sport, big results in both week one of the National Rugby League finals, and week two of the A-F-L finals series.

