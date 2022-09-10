AM Bulletin 11 september 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 11 September 2022 at 7:15am
In this bulletin, King Charles the Third formally proclaimed Britain's head of state at a historic London ceremony, a suspected whale collision blamed for a fatal New Zealand boat accident, and in sport, big results in both week one of the National Rugby League finals, and week two of the A-F-L finals series.
