AM Bulletin 13 June 2022

Published 13 June 2022 at 6:32am
By Brooke Young
Presented By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Bilateral relations between Australia and China receive a boost, with the first face-to-face ministerial meeting in two years; COVID-19 responders among those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours; In sport, two potential New South Wales State of Origin players star in a victory for the Cronulla Sharks...

