AM Bulletin 17 September 2022

Published 17 September 2022 at 6:40am, updated 17 September 2022 at 7:19am
By Catriona Stirrat
The death of Queen Elizabeth revives a debate in Australia about becoming a republic; Serious flooding strikes in central Italy, leaving at least nine dead; And in A-F-L, the Geelong Cats into the grand final, after proving too good for the Brisbane Lions.
