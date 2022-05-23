AM Bulletin 24 May 2022

Published 24 May 2022 at 6:30am, updated 2 hours ago at 6:33am
By Brooke Young
Presented By Brooke Young
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the United Kingdom's P-M Boris Johnson ahead of the Quad meeting in Tokyo; A Ukrainian court sentences a Russian soldier to life in prison for war crimes; In tennis, World number one Iga Swiatek is through to the second round of the French Open...
