AM bulletin 25 June 2022

Published 25 June 2022 at 7:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:12am
Presented By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Women in the United States lose their constitutional right to an abortion after the Supreme Court overturns a 50-year-old ruling, Anthony Albanese angers crossbench MPs by reducing their staffing levels; and in sport, the West Coast Eagles break a nine-match losing streak in a thriller against the Bombers.
