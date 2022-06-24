SBS News

AM bulletin 25 June 2022

Published 25 June 2022 at 7:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 7:12am
Presented By Biwa Kwan
Women in the United States lose their constitutional right to an abortion after the Supreme Court overturns a 50-year-old ruling, Anthony Albanese angers crossbench MPs by reducing their staffing levels; and in sport, the West Coast Eagles break a nine-match losing streak in a thriller against the Bombers.

