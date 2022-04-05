AM bulletin 6 April 2022

Published 6 April 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
Tags
In this bulletin, Russia warns of reciprocal measures as European nations expels Russian diplomats; a Queensland police officer is referred to the state's anti-corruption watchdog for signing false evidence that kept a man jailed for almost two years; And in sport, a Russian broadcaster stops airing a Bundesliga match due to pro-Ukraine messages in the stadium.
Published 6 April 2022 at 6:30am
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
Tags
SHARE