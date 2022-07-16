SBS News In Depth

Australians mark eight years since the downing of flight MH17

SBS News In Depth

Netherlands Ukraine Plane

298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, are placed in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, March 8, 2020. A missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine in 2014, tore the MH17 passenger jet apart killing all 298 people on board. United by grief across oceans and continents, families who lost loved hope that the trial which starts Monday March 9, 2020, will finally deliver them something that has remained elusive ever since: The truth. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: Peter Dejong/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2022 at 8:45pm
By Tys Ochiuzzi, Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Hundreds of demonstrators have travelled from around Australia to the Russian embassy in Canberra to commemorate the anniversary, and to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Published 16 July 2022 at 8:45pm
By Tys Ochiuzzi, Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE NATIONAL CABINET PRESSER

Federal Government restores pandemic leave payments as COVID cases grow

US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden holds talks with Saudi King and Crown Prince in an effort to reset ties

Mark is pictured near the Opera House with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.

Funding boost for programs supporting young carers of people with mental illness

Indonesia G20 Finance Ministers Meeting

G20 finance ministers meet amid global crisis