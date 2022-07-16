Australians mark eight years since the downing of flight MH17

298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, are placed in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, March 8, 2020. A missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine in 2014, tore the MH17 passenger jet apart killing all 298 people on board. United by grief across oceans and continents, families who lost loved hope that the trial which starts Monday March 9, 2020, will finally deliver them something that has remained elusive ever since: The truth. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: Peter Dejong/AP