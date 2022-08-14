SBS News In Depth

Australia's Lebanese community helping relatives with financial struggles

Lebanon: A week in Beirut

Lebanese and Lebanese Army flags seen in Beirut, Lebanon, August 9 2022. (Photo by Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA). Credit: Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA

Published 14 August 2022 at 6:54pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Lebanon's dire economic crisis was emphasised to the world recently after a man entered a bank with a gun and a can of petrol demanding to withdraw his own money.

